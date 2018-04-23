A police woman stands outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's hospital in London, Britain, Apr. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge walk with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte during a farewell ceremony at the airport in Hamburg, Germany, July 21, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/CARSTEN KOALL

Royal well-wishers celebrate the birth of a baby boy outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's hospital in London, Britain, Apr. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

A town crier announces the birth of a baby boy outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's hospital in London, Britain, Apr. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and wife of Prince William, gave birth to a baby boy on Monday, Kensington Palace announced.

William was present at the birth, said the palace, adding that both the baby and Kate were doing well.