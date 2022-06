A 31 May 2022 photo of archaeological work at a cemetery belonging to the former Real de San Andres hospital in Lima, Peru. EFE/Paolo Aguilar

The recent discovery of Lima's oldest cemetery, a burial ground that dates back to the 16th century and was in use until the late 1800s, is allowing archaeologists to shine fresh light on life in that former capital of the Viceroyalty of Peru.

The cemetery belonged to the Real de San Andres hospital, a medical facility that was located in the heart of Lima's historical center and the oldest in all of South America.