A truck driver (R) speaks with a street vendor near the Nicaragua and Costa Rica border point of Penas Blancas, Nicaragua, 20 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

A man walks past parked trucks near the Nicaragua and Costa Rica border point of Penas Blancas, Nicaragua, 20 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

A truck driver prepares a fish near the Nicaragua and Costa Rica border point of Penas Blancas, Nicaragua, 20 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

A truck driver rests near the Nicaragua and Costa Rica border point of Penas Blancas, Nicaragua, 20 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

While truckers in Europe are considered heroes in the coronavirus crisis for guaranteeing the supply of food, health and hygiene products, it is just the opposite in Central America.

At least that's the feeling of hundreds of truckers who have been trapped in a 24-kilometer-long queue on the Nicaraguan side of the border with Costa Rica since last Friday. EFE-EPA