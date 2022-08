A group of local artisans works on the "Night that Nobody Sleeps" to prepare a lengthy sawdust "carpet" to honor the Virgen de la Caridad, on Aug. 15, 2022, in Huamantla, Mexico. EFE/ Hilda Rios

A sawdust "carpet" or mat 3,932 meters (almost 12,900 feet) long on Monday broke the Guinness record for the world's longest ground covering of this type in the town of Huamantla, in Mexico's central Tlaxcala state.

The milestone was achieved at dawn, when the streets of Huamantla became canvases for artisans to use colored sawdust to ceate the lengthy carpeting as part of the Aug. 14-15 festivities in honor of the Virgen de la Caridad.