The central Mexican city and state of Queretaro, the headquarters for some of the country's main industries, on Wednesday kicked off the "Queretaverso," an event whereby Mexico is hoping to attract the videogame sector and other creative industries.

Mexico represents between $1.5 billion and $2 billion of the Latin American videogame sector's total estimated value of $7 billion, according to Mario Valle Reyes, the director of Altered Ventures, one of the firms based in California's Silicon Valley which are backing Queretaro as a development hub for the sector.