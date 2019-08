The more than century-old Miraflores Lock on the Panama Canal's Pacific side was drained on Thursday for maintenance, a routine operation that will last at least a week but scarcely affect ship traffic.

The work involving more than 600 technicians will focus on the lock gates, an executive in the Panama Canal Authority's Locks Division, Wilfredo Alberto, said, adding that it took 14 hours to empty the chamber, two hours fewer than usual.