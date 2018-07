Spanish soccer player Cesc Fabregas and his wife, Lebanese model Daniella Semaan (R), celebrate their wedding on the private island of Sa Ferradura, in Sant Miquel, Ibiza, Spain, on July 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/Sergio Canizares

Argentine soccer icon Lionel Messi and wife Antonella Rocuzzo (L) attend the wedding celebration of Spanish soccer player Cesc Fabregas and his wife, Lebanese model Daniella Semaan, on the private island of Sa Ferradura, in Sant Miquel, Ibiza, Spain, on July 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/Sergio Canizares

Spanish soccer player Sergio Busquets and partner Elena Galera (R) attend the wedding celebration of fellow Spanish soccer star Cesc Fabregas and his wife, Lebanese model Daniella Semaan, on the private island of Sa Ferradura, in Sant Miquel, Ibiza, Spain, on July 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/Sergio Canizares

Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas and wife Daniella Semaan chose Ibiza to celebrate their marriage at a Tuesday bash to which dozens of celebrities, including fellow soccer greats Leo Messi and Luis Suarez, were invited.

The event took place on Tuesday evening on the exclusive private island of Sa Ferradura.