A 15-year-old Ugandan sang the praises of female genital mutilation (FGM) while she carried firewood in a remote village of the rural Bukwo district in eastern Uganda.

Sheila Chikwemoi is just one of the many teenagers, who – either voluntarily or because of their families' traditional beliefs – were preparing to undergo FGM in February at the hands of so-called "surgeons" in Kalulu, a town on the border of Uganda and Kenya.