A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2020 Haute Couture collection by French designer Virginie Viard for Chanel fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 21 January 2020. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

Chanel paid homage to the brand's creator Gabrielle Chanel by rebuilding the Obazine Abbey within the monumental Grand Palais of Paris for its couture parade.

After Virginie Viard, creative director of the firm since the death of Karl Lagerfeld in February 2019, visited the abbey she decided to rebuild the cloister of the convent where Chanel spent part of her childhood as an orphan.