An interior view of Guarini chapel, also called Chapel of the Holy Shroud, as it is restored after a fire had destroyed it 11 April 1997, during its re-inauguration, in Turin, Italy, Sept. 27, 2018. EPA/EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

The Chapel of the Holy Shroud in Turin, north-west Italy, reopened on Thursday after a restoration that took 21 years and cost over 30 million euros ($35 million) following a fire that had destroyed it.

The baroque chapel designed by architect Guarino Guarini in the late 17th century sat between the Turin Cathedral and the Royal Palace and was constructed to house the Shroud of Turin, a relic considered by many Catholics to be the piece of linen Jesus of Nazareth was wrapped in for his burial.