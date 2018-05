A conflict-affected Yemeni, Adel al-Bahri, 40, a former army officer and currently unemployed, waits to receive free food rations from a charity kitchen in Sana'a, Yemen, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Four years of war have left Yemen, already the poorest state in the Middle East, on the brink of collapse with conditions on Thursday only getting worse as some 75 percent of its population of 29 million are in need of humanitarian assistance to subsist.

Long lines of hungry people have formed at so-called charity kitchens for free food handouts in places like Yemen's largest city and capital, Sana'a, an area that has been under Houthi rebel control since Feb. 2015.