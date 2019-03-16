Thousands of Chavistas march through Caracas this Saturday, March 16, 2019, to condemn the recent "cyberattack," which they claim was the work of the US and the opposition, and which hit the main hydroelectric plant in the country, Guri, and left almost all of Venezuela without electricity for five days. EFE-EPA/Rayner Peña

Thousands of Chavistas marched through Caracas this Saturday to condemn the recent cyberattack, which they said hit the main hydroelectric plant in the country, Guri, and left almost all of Venezuela without electricity for five days.

"We celebrate here a popular victory, a victory of the Bolivarian people against conspiracy, against fascism...today we celebrate the triumph of the Bolivarian people over imperial aggression," the Chavista leader Dario Vivas told reporters, in line with the government assertion that the "attack" was the work of the United States and the Venezuelan opposition.