Uruguayan chef Hugo Soca poses during an interview with EFE on July 23, 2019, in Montevideo, where he talked about his new cookbook that was honored at the 2019 Gourmand Cookbook Awards in Macau, China. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Uruguayan chef Hugo Soca poses during an interview with EFE on July 23, 2019, in Montevideo, where he talked about his new cookbook that was honored at the 2019 Gourmand Cookbook Awards in Macau, China. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

After working in France for many years, Uruguayan chef and award-winning cookbook author Hugo Soca decided one day to return to his homeland with a goal of expanding the national cuisine's identity beyond its signature product: beef.

That mission led him to open a new restaurant in Montevideo - named "Tona" in honor of his grandmother.