Street sellers put wine in a barrel to sell during fisherman day in Ohrid,The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

A local chef checks the flavor of more than 1200 kilograms fish soup prepared to mark fisherman day in Ohrid,The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Local chefs prepare more than 1200 kilograms fish soup to mark fisherman day in Ohrid,The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, 20 January 2019. EPA-efe/GEORGI LICOVSKI

A girl eats fish soup prepared by the local chefs to mark fisherman day in Ohrid, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Chefs cooked up a cauldron of fish soup by the banks of Lake Ohrid in the Republic of Macedonia Sunday to mark a local tradition paying homage to fishermen, who form a crucial part in the regional economy.

The local chef seasoned and stirred 1,200 kilograms (1.3 tons) of soup, which was to be shared out among locals and tourists alike in this annual ritual.