US soldier Bradley Manning, who was sentenced to prison years ago for leaking confidential US government documents to Wikileaks, is today a transgender woman known as Chelsea Manning who has filed to run for the US Senate from the state of Maryland. EFE-EPA/File

Chelsea Manning, the former soldier and transgender citizen who was sentenced to prison for leaking confidential US government documents to Wikileaks, has filed to run for the US Senate from the state of Maryland, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Manning will challenge Democrat Ben Cardin, who has occupied the post of senator for two terms and will run for reelection again in November, is considered a great favorite to continue in that position.