Legendary US singer Cher, in an interview with EFE, confessed that the decision to sing ABBA's hit "Chiquitita" in Spanish was one of the biggest challenges of her career, which led her to discover that it's "a wonderful language," especially for an artist who wants to help amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Spanish has so many vowels (and it's) so easy to sing it, much easier that English that has so many consonants together. It's harsh in a song," said the singer in speaking about her first musical experience completely in Spanish, and a classic to boot.