Champion eater Joey Chestnut (C) swallows hot dogs during the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot-dog eating contest in Coney Island, New York, United States, July 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Peter Foley

Champion eater Joey Chestnut (C) and his fellow contestants swallow hot dogs during the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot-dog eating contest in Coney Island, New York, United States, July 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Peter Foley

Champion eater Joey Chestnut swallows hot dogs during the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot-dog eating contest in Coney Island, New York, United States, July 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Peter Foley

Champion eater Joey Chestnut raises the championship belt after winning the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot-dog eating contest in Coney Island, New York, United States, July 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Peter Foley

Joey Chestnut on Wednesday won the annual Independence Day hot dog eating contest on Coney Island, New York, setting a new record by gobbling down 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

The contest, organized by Nathan's Famous, a chain of fast food restaurants established in 1916, has been taking place on Brooklyn's Coney Island since 1972.