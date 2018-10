Chicago Police officer Jason Van Dyke sits in court on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, awaiting the verdict in the shooting death of teenager Laquan McDonald in 2014; he was found guilty of second degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery. EFE-EPA/Antonio Perez

A Chicago police officer was convicted Friday of second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of a black teenager in 2014.

Prosecutors had charged officer Jason Van Dyke with murder in the first degree in the death of Laquan McDonald, 17, but jurors ultimately decided in favor of the lesser charge.