American musician Omar Banos, who records as Cuco, holds up the key to his hometown city after a ceremony in Hawthorne, California, USA, on July 26, 2019. Banos is known for his unique brand of indie pop. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

Cuco, a 21-year-old Mexican-American recording artist hailed as a rising star by Rolling Stone magazine and the Los Angeles Times, told EFE that the presence of artists with Hispanic and immigrant backgrounds in the music industry is a form of activism in itself.

"My music isn't necessary activist, but I think my presence in the industry and the presence of Hispanic immigrants and Latinos whose parents were immigrants is important," Cuco, whose real name is Omar Banos, said.