Photograph provided Aug 26 showing a portrait of a man being tattooed by legendary US artist Lyle Tuttle, next to an assortment of related items displayed at the Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) in Los Angeles, California, Aug 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Uribe

Photograph provided Aug 26 showing an assortment of tattoo designs displayed at the Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) in Los Angeles, California, Aug 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Uribe

Photograph provided Aug 26 showing a tattoo machine used by legendary artist Jensen, as well as instructions as to how to make tattoos at the Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) in Los Angeles, California, Aug 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Uribe

An exhibit that opened this weekend in Long Beach shows an important part of the history of the Latino community in Southern California.

The show titled "INK: Stories on Skin," which opened Saturday at the Museum of Latin American Art, reflects the "tradition of Chicano tattoo art in Los Angeles, as well as its social evolution and cultural legacy to the world."