The Chicxulub Crater Science Museum will open in this southeastern Mexican city in September, addressing questions regarding the extinction of the dinosaurs and other life forms caused by the impact of a meteorite some 65 million years ago.

The museum will be part of the Yucatan Science and Technology Park (PCTY) complex - some 37 kilometers (23 miles) from Merida, the capital of the same-named Mexican state - and will address the relationship between the meteorite impact and current phenomena, such as global warming.