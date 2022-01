Artists from the Morphis Group workshop fix a giant child god in the Macro Plaza of the Iztapalapa mayor's office, in Mexico City (Mexico). EFE/Isaac Esquivel

A five-meter (16 feet) high doll of a “Child God” weighing half a ton and mounted on an imposing red and gold throne in the southeast of Mexico City is reinforcing Mexican hopes for peace and health.

Behind this gigantic figure in the main square of Iztapalapa is the Gómez Reséndiz family of artists who unveiled it in 2013.