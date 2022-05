Mariuxi Jiménez (center) accompanies her daughters to a workshop on emotional regulation and anger management on 5 April 2022 at the Santa Narcisa de Jesus church in Tierras Coloradas, a violent crime-racked neighborhood in the southern Ecuadorian city of Loja. EFE/Daniela Brik

Seated at a table while looking at a tablet computer resting against a wall, Carla and Jose (fictitious names) receive help with their homework from a law student on 5 April 2022 in Tierras Coloradas, a poor, violent crime-racked neighborhood of the southern Ecuadorian city of Loja. EFE/Daniela Brik

Children take part in a course on regulating their emotions and building a culture of peace on 5 April 2022 at a church in Tierras Coloradas, a poor, violent crime-racked neighborhood of the southern Ecuadorian city of Loja. EFE/Daniela Brik

A UNESCO initiative is striving to instill a culture of peace and strengthen the social fabric in Tierras Coloradas, a violent crime-racked neighborhood of this southern Ecuadorian city.

And the focus of those efforts is on the community's children, who are seen as the best hope for a brighter future.