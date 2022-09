Bolivian children showed off their best moves and costumes of the morenada in a parade in La Paz on Sunday as part of the activities held this week to reclaim this Andean folk dance.

Around eight dance ensembles prepared to be part of this parade organized by the La Paz mayor's office, which began on Mariscal Santa Cruz Avenue and traveled about two blocks to enter the regional fair, La Feria Cultural de Mil Colores, on Sunday.