Indian children perform Mallakhamb Yoga in Bhopal, India, in preparation for the World Yoga Day.
Mallakhamb is a form of yoga originating in India in which a person performs aerial yoga postures on a wooden pole or hanging rope.
An Indian child performs Mallakhamb Yoga in preparations for the World Yoga Day in Bhopal, India, 17 June 2019. EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA
