Photo taken Aug. 17, 2019, in Panama City, Panama, showing chorus director Evelino Calvo (not shown) leading children of the Guna tribe in singing native songs to help them learn their language. EFE-EPA/Bienvenido Velasco

Photo taken Aug. 17, 2019, in Panama City, Panama, showing chorus director Evelino Calvo (c) leading children of the Guna tribe in singing native songs to help them learn their language. EFE-EPA/Bienvenido Velasco

Photo taken Aug. 17, 2019, in Panama City, Panama, showing chorus director Evelino Calvo (r) leading children of the Guna tribe in singing native songs to help them learn their language. EFE-EPA/Bienvenido Velasco

Arranged in a circle from tallest to shortest, 20 children of the Guna tribe ages 6-12 breathe in unison and go through an exercise routine to relax their muscles and make their voices clearer.

"Let go of all the tension and remember to breathe through your nose. Today we're going to start with 'Goe Machi,'" says singing teacher Evelio Calvo while he gives instructions to the piano player to begin playing the typical song of the Guna tribe, one of Panama's seven indigenous peoples.