Venezuelan children suffering from cancer and their relatives stage a protest in front of the JM de los Rios Children's Hospital to denounce the scarcity of medicines and the lack of medical care available at the public health facility, in Caracas, Venezuela, April 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

A dozen or so Venezuelan children suffering from cancer on Wednesday staged a protest in front of the JM de los Rios Children's Hospital in Caracas to denounce the scarcity of medicines and the lack of medical care available at the public health facility, which is one of the country's key institutions for child care.

The children, wearing hospital masks, went out on the street in front of the hospital with their relatives to protest and talk to reporters as they displayed signs with messages such as "Cancer doesn't wait. Urgent."