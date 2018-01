View of one of the restored secret documents pertaining to the operations of "Department 50," a police unit that was instrumental in dismantling Nazi spy cells operating in Latin America during the Second World War, during a presentation held at the National Archive, in Santiago, Chile, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

National Archive Director Emma De Ramon during the presentation of more than 1,000 restored secret documents pertaining to the operations of "Department 50," a police unit that was instrumental in dismantling Nazi spy cells operating in Latin America during the Second World War, in Santiago, Chile, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

Chile's National Archive on Friday presented more than 1,000 restored secret documents pertaining to the operations of "Department 50," a police unit that was instrumental in dismantling Nazi spy cells operating in Latin America during the Second World War.

The Investigations Police of Chile (PDI) declassified those documents in mid-2017, and on Friday a final tranche of thirteen restored and digitalized volumes was unveiled to the public.