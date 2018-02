A group of performers wearing traditional Chinese costumes celebrates the start of the Chinese New Year in Santiago, Chile, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Elvis Gonzalez

Santiago's Chinese community welcomed the start of the Lunar New Year on Friday with a parade through the Meiggs district.

Mayor Felipe Alessandri attended the celebration along with the Chinese ambassador to Chile, Xu Bu, and the president of the China-Chile Cultural and Arts Center, Juan Carlos Ramirez.