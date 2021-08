Handout photo made available by the Chilean Society of Musical Authors and Interpreters (SCD) and the University of Chile of people in a musical concert by the Chilean band Chancho en Piedra, in Santiago, Chile, 26 August 2021. EFE / Chilean Society of Musical Authors and Interpreters (SCD) and the University of Chile / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES / ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS / MANDATORY CREDIT

An event organized by the Chilean Society of Authors and Musical Performers (SCD) and the University of Chile on Thursday will serve as a clinical trial that seeks to measure the impact of musical performances on the spread of Covid-19.

Some 200 registered volunteers filled the seats of the Sala SCD Egaña, in the east of the capital, to enjoy a concert by Chilean band Chancho en Piedra in a space fitted with CO2 meters and ventilation systems amid a rigorous health protocol, including PCR tests.