Chilean police provided this photograph of officers investigating vandalism to the Atacama Giant geoglyph. EFE-EPA/Policia de Investigaciones de Chile/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Chilean police provided this photo of the Atacama Giant geoglyph, which suffered damage on Sunday, Jan. 6, when tourists drove over it in an all-terrain vehicle. EFE-EPA/Policia de Investigaciones de Chile/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Chilean authorities arrested three unnamed Belgian tourists Friday on suspicion of causing damage to the Atacama Giant, a geoglyph that dates from the 10th century.

The suspects were caught on camera last Sunday while riding in an all-terrain vehicle over the lines that make up the geoglyph, a human figure 119m (390ft) tall carved into the side of Mount Unitas in the Atacama desert, 1,800km (1,100mi) north of Santiago.