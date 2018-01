People watch the façade of Enamuel Parish, where strangers threw a bomb that exploded and ripped open the door and smashed some windows in Santiago, Chile, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

A woman walks in front of the Cristo Pobre Church whose façade walls were painted with messages against Pope Francis' visit in Santiago, Chile, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

People work in the parish of St. Elizabeth of Hungary, where unknown people threw a cloth impregnated with fuel at the entrance and then they applied fire, causing a fire that was controlled by the firemen in Santiago, Chile, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

Chilean authorities are investigating a series of attacks and threatening incidents at churches in the Santiago metro area ahead of Pope Francis' three-day visit.

Members of the national police force's Police Special Operations Group (GOPE) were deployed to the municipality of Estacion Central after a bomb was found Friday inside the Jesus Maestro church, the latest of five incidents over the past 24 hours.