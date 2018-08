Photo provided by the Chilean Ministry of the Interior showing police guard a group of Bolivians and Peruvians being deported, in Santiago, Chile, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Subsecretaría del Interior Chile / EDITORIAL/NO SALES

The government on Thursday expelled 69 Bolivians and eight Peruvians who were serving time in Chilean jails, mostly for drug trafficking, officials said.

Two buses carrying 26 prisoners left Santiago for the northern part of the country, while the remaining foreign inmates will be sent to the towns of Illapel and Antofagasta.