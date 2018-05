The 23rd edition of the Catad'Or wine contest, one of the most prestigious in Chile and Latin America, this year will expand its scope beyond the Western Hemisphere to receive entries from about 15 countries, including new and little-known wines from Israel, Lebanon and Bulgaria.

"New countries have been included, Catad'Or wants to be inclusive not only on the level of countries but also in the variety and diversity of the wines," Pablo Ugarte, the contest's executive director, told reporters.