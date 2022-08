A general view of Ahu Nau Nau on the beach of Anakena, northeast of Easter Island, Chile. EFE / Rubén Figueroa

A statue located at the entrance of the park that houses the Ahu Tongariki on Easter Island, Chile. EFE / Rubén Figueroa

Easter Island is reopened after two years of closure due to the pandemic

Easter Island, about 2,000 kilometers from the coast of Chile, reopened its borders on Monday to welcome back all tourists after a pandemic lockdown of two years.

It is one of those mysterious destinations that tourists and travelers wish to visit someday, a dream that had become impossible since the first Covid-19 case was detected in March 2020 and the Chilean health ministry declared a complete lockdown on the island.