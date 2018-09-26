Chilean Patagonia has become in the last few years a model of nature tourism committed to conservation, an effort that has been redoubled with the creation of a new network of hiking trails that will cross 17 nationals parks.
The new hiking trails are being developed by the Tompkins Conservation foundation in collaboration with Imagen de Chile, an agency that promotes Chile's image throughout the world, and will include paths starting in Puerto Montt and ending in Cape Horn, the southernmost part of the Tierra del Fuego archipelago