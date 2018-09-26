Stickers of the Route of Patagonia Parks are seen during an event organized by Tompkins Conservation and Imagen de Chile in Santiago, Chile, Sept. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

An undated photo provided by Imagen de Chile shows a group of people hiking in the Cerro Castillo National Park in the region of Aysen, Chile. EPA-EFE/Imagen de Chile

An undated photo provided by Imagen de Chile shows two people hiking in the Cerro Castillo National Park in the region of Aysen, Chile. EPA-EFE/Imagen de Chile

Chilean Patagonia has become in the last few years a model of nature tourism committed to conservation, an effort that has been redoubled with the creation of a new network of hiking trails that will cross 17 nationals parks.

The new hiking trails are being developed by the Tompkins Conservation foundation in collaboration with Imagen de Chile, an agency that promotes Chile's image throughout the world, and will include paths starting in Puerto Montt and ending in Cape Horn, the southernmost part of the Tierra del Fuego archipelago