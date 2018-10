Visitors to the Chilean capital's Cultural Institute of Providencia on Oct. 5, 2018, observe works of art that were created as part of an initiative to raise money for the Santiago-based Foundation for Trust, which currently attends to around 500 victims of child sexual abuse. EPA-EFE/Alberto Peña

Visitors to the Chilean capital's Cultural Institute of Providencia on Oct. 5, 2018, observe works of art that were created as part of an initiative to raise money for the Santiago-based Foundation for Trust, which currently attends to around 500 victims of child sexual abuse. EPA-EFE/Alberto Peña

A group of Chilean artists have created and donated 56 paintings and sculptures with the aim of raising money for the Santiago-based Foundation for Trust, which currently attends to around 500 victims of child sexual abuse.

Around 15 percent of these works of art - exhibited at Santiago's Cultural Institute of Providencia through Saturday - have been purchased since this initiative was launched just over a week ago.