Photo of the chairman of the Chilean bishops' conference, Fernando Ramos, arriving on Monday, April 29, 2019, at the plenary assembly of bishops to defend once more the secrecy of the confessional, though Congress wants priests to divulge anything they learn there about cases of sexual abuse of minors. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

The Chilean Catholic Church criticized on Monday a bill now under debate in Congress that would require priests to divulge anything they learn in confession about the sexual abuse of minors.

The chairman of the bishops' conference, Fernando Ramos, insisted that for the church, confession is a "sacred act by which sinners reconcile themselves with God."