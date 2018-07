Chile's Catholic bishops gather for a meeting in Punta de Tralca on July 30, 2018, to discuss the crisis triggered by cases of sexual abuse committed by members of the clergy and allegedly covered up by their superiors. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

Chile's Catholic bishops arrived Monday in silence to this town on the central Chilean coast to discuss the crisis triggered by cases of sexual abuse committed by members of the clergy and allegedly covered up by their superiors.

Bishop Juan Ignacio Gonzalez, chair of the bishops' commission for the prevention of sexual abuse, was one of the few who stopped to answer reporters' questions upon his arrival at the meeting venue in Punta de Tralca.