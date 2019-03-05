Chilean celebrity chef Carolina Bazan in an interview with EFE on Feb. 27, 2019 at her restaurant Ambrosia Bistro in Santiago, Chile. EPA- EFE/Alberto Valdés

Chilean chef Carolina Bazan, born in 1980, said she had her first child at the "peak of her career," when she was 35 and running Ambrosia Bistro, her family style restaurant, ranked by San Pellegrino as one of the 50 best eateries in Latin America.

Bazan's decision to take a risk in her demanding work environment came from her belief that success is the balance of one's job and family, and she was supported by her partner, sommelier Rosario Onetto, with whom she shares the responsibility of caring for young Iñaki.