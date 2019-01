View of a sign of the Cabo de Hornos National Park, on Jan. 21, 2019, which is located in Hornos Island, Chile. It is believed that in the waters surrounding the mythical Cape Horn, considered by many to be the most dangerous in the world, 10,000 sailors died and 800 ships sank. At night, the lighthouse guides the sailors who pass through the cape, with cold and stormy waters that can cause immense waves and wild winds that for centuries have put in difficulty the most skilled explorers. EPA-EFE / Rodrigo Garcia

Chilean sailor Andres Morales, who lives with his family in the "end of the world" lighthouse, poses for a photograph on Jan. 21, 2019 on the island of Hornos (Chile). EPA-EFE / Rodrigo Garcia

Landscape view of the Honors Island on Jan. 21, 2019, in Chile. It is believed that in the waters surrounding the mythical Cape Horn, considered by many to be the most dangerous in the world, 10,000 sailors died and 800 ships sank. At night, the lighthouse guides the sailors who pass through the cape, with cold and stormy waters that can cause immense waves and wild winds that for centuries have put in difficulty the most skilled expeditionaries. EPA-EFE / Rodrigo Garcia

The wild seas surrounding Cape Horn, where 10,000 seafarers are believed to have died, are now being watched over by the only inhabitants of Hornos Island.

For two months now, naval officer Andres Morales, his wife and their three young children have lived in the solitude of a lighthouse that illuminates the Drake Passage, beyond which lies Antarctica.