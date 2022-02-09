The lead-up to the unveiling of the latest Oscar nominations was a time of unaccustomed pride and hope for an indigenous people in the far south of Chile's Patagonia region, a land of frigid Antarctic winds that is home to a small community struggling for recognition of its very existence.

Although Theo Court's Spanish-Chilean drama film "Blanco en Blanco" (White on White) was not one of the five pictures nominated Tuesday in the Best International Feature Film category at the 94th Academy Awards, its selection as Chile's Oscars entry has introduced many film-goers to the story of the Selk'nam native group.