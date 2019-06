Alonso Arenas, education director of the Teatro a Mil Foundation, the organization that picked the best playwriting talent out of about 100 candidates, poses for a photo in Santiago on June 4, 2019; the dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet, poverty and feminism are some of the topics dealt with in the works of the young playwrights. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

The dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet, poverty and feminism are some of the topics dealt with by Chilean participants in a playwriting project promoted by London's Royal Court Theater, which seeks to encourage tyro talent from around the world.

This is the third Latin American edition of the program, in which seven young Peruvians are also taking part, and which will guide them all during the year and a half of their creative process until their scripts are ready to be staged.