The funeral of Chilean poet Nicanor Parra, who died this week at the age of 103, got under way here Thursday with a private Mass limited to family and a select group of invitees including President Michelle Bachelet.
Before 7 am, the coffin containing the remains of the self-proclaimed "anti-poet" was taken from the Santiago cathedral where thousands came to pay their respects over the last few days and loaded onto the cortege for the 120-kilometer (75-mile) journey to Las Cruces, the coastal town he called home for more than 20 years.