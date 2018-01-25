Residents line the route of the procession following the coffin containing the remains of late Chilean poet Nicanor Parra to Our Lady of the Assumption church in Las Cruces, Chile, Jan. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN GARAY

Candles and flowers as homage to late poet Nicanor Parra (at picture) at his home in Las Cruces, Chile, Jan. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN GARAY

The funeral of Chilean poet Nicanor Parra, who died this week at the age of 103, got under way here Thursday with a private Mass limited to family and a select group of invitees including President Michelle Bachelet.

Before 7 am, the coffin containing the remains of the self-proclaimed "anti-poet" was taken from the Santiago cathedral where thousands came to pay their respects over the last few days and loaded onto the cortege for the 120-kilometer (75-mile) journey to Las Cruces, the coastal town he called home for more than 20 years.