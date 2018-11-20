Didier, a drug-sniffing dog assigned to police in the northern Chilean city of Arica, is seen reunited with its handler on Nov. 19, 2018, the day it decided to come home after going missing for seven days. EFE-EPA/Carabineros of Chile

Didier, a drug-sniffing dog assigned to police in the northern Chilean city of Arica, "went home Monday" after being lost for seven days.

According to a police report, the animal returned without any help from anyone at around 6 am Monday.