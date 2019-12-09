Chileans have turned on the pharmaceutical industry since the protests over social justice broke out in October, reacting to shortages of medicines and the high prices charged by private pharmacies, which sell brand-name medications at the highest prices in Latin America.

In the evenings, images captured by security cameras at pharmacies show groups of hooded men stealing boxes of medicines from shelves, while health-care professionals, retirees and young people protest in the afternoons, holding up signs calling for lower medicine prices.