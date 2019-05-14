A group of mostly transgender students enjoys recess at Amaranta School on May 9, 2019, in Santiago, the first school for transsexuals in Chile, and which has become an oasis of tolerance that seeks visibility and support, but "without hurting anyone." EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

Angela Sabioncello, one of the transgender students at Amaranta School in Santiago, speaks during an interview with EFE on May 9, 2019 - this is the first school for transsexuals in Chile and has become an oasis of tolerance that seeks visibility and support, but "without hurting anyone." EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

A group of mostly transgender students takes part in a workshop at Amaranta School on May 9, 2019, in Santiago, the first school for transsexuals in Chile, and which has become an oasis of tolerance that seeks visibility and support, but "without hurting anyone." EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

When it's recess time at Amaranta School, the first school for transsexuals in Chile, 42 children play in the schoolyard while in an adjacent room a gymnastics class for adults begins, promoted by the neighborhood association that provided the space for this educational project.

This free school has two classrooms, a dozen volunteer teachers and is financed with contributions from civil society, like that of the residents' association of the Ñuñoa neighborhood on the south side of Santiago, which also provided this property that is already getting too small and which lacks a cafeteria and heating.