Chilean scientist Ricardo Giesecke provided this July 2017 photo of the Yendegaia fjord in the southern region of Magallanes. EFE-EPA/Ricardo Giesecke-IDEAL/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Chilean scientist Ricardo Giesecke provided this July 2017 photo of the Pia fjord in the southern region of Magallanes. EFE-EPA/Ricardo Giesecke-IDEAL/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Scientists in Chile warned Wednesday that the retreat of glaciers in the southern region of Patagonia as a result of climate change represents a serious threat to marine biodiversity.

Oceanographers at Southern University of Chile's Center for Dynamic Research into High-Altitude Ecosystems (IDEAL) said they have found a direct correlation between the warming that causes the glacier tongue to melt and both the quantity and health of marine life in the surrounding area.