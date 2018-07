Chilean painter Alexander Azukar speaks with EFE on July 26, 2018, in Santiago about his exhibition of street-themed graffiti art titled "The Light of the Uncorrectable" in the capital's Cima Gallery. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

Photo showing several of Chilean painter Alexander Azukar's works at Santiago's Cima Gallery on July 26, 2018. His exhibition of street-themed graffiti art titled "The Light of the Uncorrectable" uses neon lights and spray paint to put the public in touch with the urban environment and its effect on human beings. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

Chilean painter and graffiti artist Alexander Azukar is used to moving in the public space, where streets and walls serve as his canvas, a relationship with space that he analyzes in his latest work: a gallery exhibition in Santiago titled "The Light of the Uncorrectable."

The exposition opens to the public this weekend at the capital's Cima Gallery, on the top floor of one of the buildings on downtown Plaza Italia with the city spread out beneath it - a sea of lights in constant motion.