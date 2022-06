Photo provided on June 15, 2022, by Andres Moncada de Fotoaustral showing Chilean swimmer Barbara Hernandez who was awarded a Guinness World Records certificate for setting a world record swimming three nautical miles in the frigid waters near Cape Horn. EFE/Andres Moncada/Fotoaustral

Chilean swimmer Barbara Hernandez, the holder of the triple crown in open waters, on Wednesday went into the Guinness World Records for swimming three nautical miles (about 5,500 meters, or 3.4 miles) in the chilly waters near Cape Horn, Chile's southernmost point.

The "Mermaid of the Ice" on Feb. 27, 2022, set a new record for swimming one mile - 15 minutes and 3 seconds - in the 7 C (45 F) waters in the Strait of Magellan, which connects the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans north of Antarctica.